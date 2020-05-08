The Richest Of Them All? Western Mass Town Makes List of MA's Wealthiest Places

A Western Massachusetts town has made it onto the list of the 30 most wealthy communities in the state.

Compiled by The Boston Business Journal, most of the communities on the list are from the Boston area.

Deerfield is the lone community west of Worcester to rank among the most affluent places in Massachusetts. It is ranked the 14th most wealthy place in Massachusetts.

The list is based on median household income; in Deerfield, it’s about $124,500.

Across the state, the median household income is around $77,000.

In Franklin County, where Deerfield resides, the median is even lower: $57,300.

The most wealthy community in Massachusetts is Wellesly, which has a median household income of $176,850.

