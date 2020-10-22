Queer-Friendly Bar In Northampton Closes Permanently

One of the more queer-friendly bars in Northampton has decided to close permanently.

After shuttering due to COVID-19, the staff and owners of The Majestic Saloon, or “The Maj,” said Tuesday, OCt. 20, that they would not reopen what may be the city's only official queer bar.

“We simply cannot afford to continue paying rent for a space we are unable to use,” said “The Majestic Crew” Samson, Cyrus, and Elle in a Facebook post.

The Majestic Saloon was opened in 2019. It's been run by co-owners Sarah White, Brock Parent, Phil Peake, and Samson King at 24 Main St., in Northampton. Majestic served craft beer, food, and queer pride. The owners described it s as a "queer bar, kitchen, and occasional club."

The Majestic Crew said deciding not to reopen was a difficult decision, but they felt they had asked the community for enough support already. For example, on Sept. 24, the Majestic held a tag sale to raise funds for the bar.

“We do not want to continue asking our community to lend their time, energy, and money to cover our bills when we cannot say for certain that The Majestic will make it to the other side of this,” the crew said.

While The Majestic Saloon is closed, staff and owners say they are not done creating queer spaces and events.

“We are excited to see what the future holds and to hear your thoughts, hopes and ideas as we manifest future queer spaces.”

