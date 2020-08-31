New Restaurant Opens In Downtown Northampton; Has A Familiar Chef

A new restaurant has opened in downtown Northampton’s Thornes Marketplace.

While many restaurants are struggling to adapt their businesses to COVID-19, a locally celebrated chef has opened Patria in the basement of Thornes on Main Street.

Patria offers an “elevated dining experience” with modern American cuisine and drinks made with local produce, meats, and foods, according to the eatery's description.

Patria is owned by the former chef at the popular Coco and the Cellar Bar on Main Street in Easthampton: Aaron Thayer. Along with his wife and business partner, Amy Fuhrman, Thayer announced plans for their new Northampton restaurant in January. Patria opened officially in mid-August. It is located where the wine bar ConVino had been before it closed in August 2019.

Patria is open for lunch and dinner on most days. It has an outdoor patio for dining and drinks. The menu changes often depending on what foods are in-season and delicious.

