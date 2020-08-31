Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Business

New Restaurant Opens In Downtown Northampton; Has A Familiar Chef

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
A new restaurant has opened in downtown Northampton’s Thornes Marketplace.
A new restaurant has opened in downtown Northampton’s Thornes Marketplace. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

A new restaurant has opened in downtown Northampton’s Thornes Marketplace.

While many restaurants are struggling to adapt their businesses to COVID-19, a locally celebrated chef has opened Patria in the basement of Thornes on Main Street.

Patria offers an “elevated dining experience” with modern American cuisine and drinks made with local produce, meats, and foods, according to the eatery's description. 

Patria is owned by the former chef at the popular Coco and the Cellar Bar on Main Street in Easthampton: Aaron Thayer. Along with his wife and business partner, Amy Fuhrman, Thayer announced plans for their new Northampton restaurant in January. Patria opened officially in mid-August. It is located where the wine bar ConVino had been before it closed in August 2019.

Patria is open for lunch and dinner on most days. It has an outdoor patio for dining and drinks. The menu changes often depending on what foods are in-season and delicious. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampshire Daily Voice!

Serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.