Business

New Eclectic Shop Coming To Downtown Northampton

Kristin Palpini
The Old South Street neighborhood, pictured here, is about to welcome a new business.
The Old South Street neighborhood, pictured here, is about to welcome a new business. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

An eclectic new business is opening up in downtown Northampton.

Phoenix Rising, on Old South Street, sells mid-century, modern, vintage, antique, and curious home decor, furnishings, collectibles, glassware, art, jewelry, and more, according to the new shop’s Facebook description.

The store hasn’t opened yet but plans to soon - possibly within the next few weeks.

Among the items in the store, according to the shop’s Facebook page: a pair of Harry Potter glasses, bulbous light fixtures, gold-leaf-inlaid nesting tables, an array of painted and etched glassware, vintage cookware, metal statues, and a Guy Fawkes mask.

