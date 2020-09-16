New Eclectic Shop Coming To Downtown Northampton

An eclectic new business is opening up in downtown Northampton.

Phoenix Rising, on Old South Street, sells mid-century, modern, vintage, antique, and curious home decor, furnishings, collectibles, glassware, art, jewelry, and more, according to the new shop’s Facebook description.

The store hasn’t opened yet but plans to soon - possibly within the next few weeks.

Among the items in the store, according to the shop’s Facebook page: a pair of Harry Potter glasses, bulbous light fixtures, gold-leaf-inlaid nesting tables, an array of painted and etched glassware, vintage cookware, metal statues, and a Guy Fawkes mask.

