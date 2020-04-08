Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Business

Mega Marijuana Greenhouse Proposed For Western Mass

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
A Western Massachusetts potato farmer is seeking to grow buds as well as spuds. Pictured here is the Smiarowski Farm on Main Street in Hatfield.
A Western Massachusetts potato farmer is seeking to grow buds as well as spuds. Pictured here is the Smiarowski Farm on Main Street in Hatfield. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

A major Western Massachusetts potato farmer is seeking to grow buds as well as spuds.

Bernie Smiarowski, of the 500-acre Smiarowksi Farm, has plans to build a 100,00-square-foot marijuana greenhouse on the Hatfield, Whatley town line. For reference, 100,000 square feet is about the same size as six hockey rinks put together. 

The town of Hatfield is holding a public hearing on Smiarowski’s request for a special permit from the Planning Board to build the greenhouse, as well as a small “headhouse” at Plivins Road/Bashin Road. The meeting will be held Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m., remotely.

The proposed marijuana-growing site would include the construction of a gravel access driveway, parking lot, site lighting, fencing and, cameras. The massive greenhouse would be built in two phases, according to submitted plans.

Smiarowski Farm is well known for its potatoes and strawberries, but the farming brothers also grow cucumbers and tobacco. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampshire Daily Voice!

Serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.