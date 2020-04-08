Mega Marijuana Greenhouse Proposed For Western Mass

A major Western Massachusetts potato farmer is seeking to grow buds as well as spuds.

Bernie Smiarowski, of the 500-acre Smiarowksi Farm, has plans to build a 100,00-square-foot marijuana greenhouse on the Hatfield, Whatley town line. For reference, 100,000 square feet is about the same size as six hockey rinks put together.

The town of Hatfield is holding a public hearing on Smiarowski’s request for a special permit from the Planning Board to build the greenhouse, as well as a small “headhouse” at Plivins Road/Bashin Road. The meeting will be held Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m., remotely.

The proposed marijuana-growing site would include the construction of a gravel access driveway, parking lot, site lighting, fencing and, cameras. The massive greenhouse would be built in two phases, according to submitted plans.

Smiarowski Farm is well known for its potatoes and strawberries, but the farming brothers also grow cucumbers and tobacco.

