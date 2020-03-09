Iconic Harley Davidson Shop Is Going Out Of Business

The iconic Harley Davidson shop in Southampton is closing.

The last day of business will be Sept. 15.

The Southampton Harley Davidson is owned by Aaron Patrick. He started the business more than 10 years ago on College Highway (Route 10).

A popular stop for riders of all skill levels, the Southampton Harley Davidson sold about 5,000 motorcycles during its run, according to Patrick. They sold new and used bikes as well as parts, accessories, and merchandise.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.