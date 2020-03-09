Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Business

Iconic Harley Davidson Shop Is Going Out Of Business

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Iconic Harley Davidson Shop Is Going Out Of Business
Iconic Harley Davidson Shop Is Going Out Of Business Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

The iconic Harley Davidson shop in Southampton is closing.

The last day of business will be Sept. 15.

The Southampton Harley Davidson is owned by Aaron Patrick. He started the business more than 10 years ago on College Highway (Route 10).

A popular stop for riders of all skill levels, the Southampton Harley Davidson sold about 5,000 motorcycles during its run, according to Patrick. They sold new and used bikes as well as parts, accessories, and merchandise.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampshire Daily Voice!

Serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.