Hampshire Mall May Get Pot Shop; Community Meeting Aug. 6

Kristin Palpini
HadLeaf is proposing an adult-use cannabis store to be located in the Hampshire Mall, Hadley. Here are the physical plans attached to the retailer's contract with Hadley.
HadLeaf is proposing an adult-use cannabis store to be located in the Hampshire Mall, Hadley. Here are the physical plans attached to the retailer's contract with Hadley. Photo Credit: Hadley Town Hall

An adult-use marijuana retailer is seeking to open in the Hampshire Mall in Hadley.

On Thursday, Aug. 6, HadLeaf Holistic Greens Dispensary will hold a community outreach informational session, virtually, at 6:30 p.m.

Owners would like to put a dispensary at 367 Russell St. (Route 9), the Hampshire Mall, unit F.

Questions can be submitted prior to the event by emailing hadleafholistic@gmail.com.

The full plan will be posted to www.hadleafdispensary.com 24 hours prior to the event, according to a public hearing notice. On Aug. 4, the website was not yet operational.

If final approval is given by the state, HadLeaf has reached a community host agreement with Hadley that includes the payment of a community impact fee. HadLeaf would be required to pay 3 percent of its gross annual sales of marijuana and weed products to the town for five years. The company has also agreed to donate $10,000 per year to charities and nonprofits.

