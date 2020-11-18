Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Business

COVID-19: Northampton Neighborhood Bar/Restaurant Closes For Winter

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Closed
Closed Photo Credit: By Artaxerxes - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6426452

A staple of the Northampton late-night scene is closing temporarily this winter due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the owners of Packard’s Bar on Masonic Street announced it is closed, but will reopen in the spring.

“With difficult decisions, rising number of cases and with the safety of our staff and customers in the forefront of our mind … Packard’s has decided to close for the winter and reopen in the spring,” the restaurant and bar said on its Facebook page.

Packard’s is a three-story bar and restaurant with numerous pool tables and rooms for private parties. The neighborhood bar is popular in the community and filled with local memorabilia and signs from businesses that have come and gone. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampshire Daily Voice!

Serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.