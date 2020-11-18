COVID-19: Northampton Neighborhood Bar/Restaurant Closes For Winter

A staple of the Northampton late-night scene is closing temporarily this winter due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the owners of Packard’s Bar on Masonic Street announced it is closed, but will reopen in the spring.

“With difficult decisions, rising number of cases and with the safety of our staff and customers in the forefront of our mind … Packard’s has decided to close for the winter and reopen in the spring,” the restaurant and bar said on its Facebook page.

Packard’s is a three-story bar and restaurant with numerous pool tables and rooms for private parties. The neighborhood bar is popular in the community and filled with local memorabilia and signs from businesses that have come and gone.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.