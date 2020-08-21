COVID-19: Amherst Restaurant Closes 'Until Further Notice'

An Amherst restaurant is closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

El Comalito on West Street in Amherst announced on Friday, Aug. 21, that the restaurant is closed because a “no-contact” employee tested positive on Thursday.

The Easthampton El Comalito has not been impacted by the Amherst employee. The Easthampton restaurant remains open for delivery and takeout.

It is recommended that any establishment with an employee who has contracted COVID-19 should close for 24 hours to disinfect the premises.

El Comalito owners said in a Facebook post that they wanted to be upfront about the closure and the restaurant’s reaction. Owners have been in touch with the Amherst Board of Health, they said.

It is unclear when the restaurant will re-open.

“We are choosing to remain closed until further notice and ensure that our staff is healthy and our establishment is completely disinfected,” El Comalito owners said.

“We look forward to serving you when we feel safe to reopen.”

El Comalito serves authentic Mexican and Salvidorian food.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.