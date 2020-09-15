Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampshire Daily Voice serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Business

COVID-19: A Florence Cafe Is Closing For Good

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
The downtown Florence cafe stayed open during much of the COVID-19 pandemic for pre-orders of baked goods and drinks. The business was not enough to sustain the restaurant. Photo Credit: Pixabay photo illustration
The Freckled Fox Cafe stayed open during much of the COVID-19 pandemic for pre-orders of baked goods and drinks. The business was not enough to sustain the restaurant. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

After three years, the Freckled Fox Cafe is permanently closing.

The downtown Florence cafe stayed open during much of the COVID-19 pandemic for pre-orders of baked goods and drinks. The business was not enough to sustain the restaurant.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, owners Kitty and Tom Johndrow said that the decision to close was a difficult one.

“There will always be a feeling of sadness having to say goodbye to the Freckled Fox Cafe sooner than we had anticipated,” they said. “We will also forever feel a great sense of pride in our accomplishments and connections made during our time here.”

The Freckled Fox Cafe on Main Street served breakfast and lunch all day in addition to baked foods and fine coffee. 

About 60 percent of restaurants nationwide that closed due to COVID-19 are expected to never re-open, according to a Yelp analysis.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hampshire Daily Voice!

Serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.