COVID-19: A Florence Cafe Is Closing For Good

After three years, the Freckled Fox Cafe is permanently closing.

The downtown Florence cafe stayed open during much of the COVID-19 pandemic for pre-orders of baked goods and drinks. The business was not enough to sustain the restaurant.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, owners Kitty and Tom Johndrow said that the decision to close was a difficult one.

“There will always be a feeling of sadness having to say goodbye to the Freckled Fox Cafe sooner than we had anticipated,” they said. “We will also forever feel a great sense of pride in our accomplishments and connections made during our time here.”

The Freckled Fox Cafe on Main Street served breakfast and lunch all day in addition to baked foods and fine coffee.

About 60 percent of restaurants nationwide that closed due to COVID-19 are expected to never re-open, according to a Yelp analysis.

