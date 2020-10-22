Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampshire Daily Voice
Big Y Closing All Locations For 2 Days

Kristin Palpini
BigY
BigY Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

All Big Y stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday this year.

The move was made to give employees a break amid the extra stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners said.

On Nov. 26-27 all Big Y World ClassMarkets, Table & Vine, and Fresh Acres will be closed. Big Y will close its convenience and gas locations - Big Y Express - on Thanksgiving but not Black Friday.

"The resilience of our teams has been remarkable, and we are thrilled to be able to thank them with a well-deserved break,” said Richard D. Bossie, senior vice president of operations and customer experience.

Headquartered in Springfield, Big Y has stores all over Massachusetts and Connecticut and thousands of employees. The newest Big Y will open in Simsbury in early November.

