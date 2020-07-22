Amherst Dog Park Breaks Ground On South Landfill

The Amherst Dog Park broke ground today, July 22, at the South landfill site on Old Belchertown Road.

The park will consist of 2.5 acres. The South landfill site was selected because the town already owns the land and its conveniently close to Route 9, according to town documents.

The park will provide areas for both large and small dogs, shade, and water stations, the Dog Park Task Force announced. Construction is expected to cost between $244,000 and $280,000.

There are "ruffly" 1,600 registered dogs in Amherst.

Contractor Valliant Group has the start of construction scheduled for Sept. 1. The grand opening date is to be determined.

Funding for the Amherst Dog Park comes from the Stanton Foundation, Community Preservation Act Committee, and private fundraising.

