Amherst Could Pay You To Shop And Eat In Town

To help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amherst BID is awarding gift cards to people who shop in the town's stores and eat at its restaurants.

The Amherst Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) announced Thursday, Oct. 7, the launch of its “Take the Pledge” campaign. From now until Dec. 31 people can turn in their receipts from an official checklist of restaurants, retailers, and services or salons to be entered to win one of three prizes: $100-$500 in Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce gift cards.

“As our town navigates through the pandemic during the fall and early winter, the Take the Pledge campaign encourages safe support of our businesses,” said Ann Tweedy, the BID’s marketing director.

Tweedy described the Pledge’s mission as answering an SOS from locally-owned businesses dealing with economic and environmental restrictions mandated to stop the spread of COVID-19.

There’s a bit of bingo to the raffle. To enter, a person has to patronize 10 restaurants, 5 retailers, and 3 services or salons - 18 trips in all. The BID has produced a checklist that can be downloaded from its website or picked up at various businesses around town.

People don’t have to physically visit a facility to participate in the Pledge, though: curbside pickup, online ordering, and take out all count toward entry into the raffle.

When ready to enter, send the checklist to the Amherst Downtown BID at 35 South Pleasant St.

There are scores of Amherst businesses listed on the Pledge checklist. To see or download the full checklist visit the Amherst Downtown BID’s website.

