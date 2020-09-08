125-Year-Old Western Mass Hardware Shop Is Calling It Quits

A 125-year-old hardware shop is going out of business in Western Massachusetts.

Manchester Hardware in Easthampton announced on Labor Day, Sept. 7, that it would be holding a “retirement-store closing sale” Thursday, Sept. 10 through Wednesday, Sept. 16.

“While I love this store and serving the community, I have reached a fork in the road,” said Carol Perman in a letter to her customers.

Located on Union Street, in addition to retail items, the independent hardware store’s building is available for sale or lease.

The business was founded in 1895.

Manchester Hardware closed for a small vacation on Monday, Sept. 6, and will reopen on Thursday, according to the shop’s Facebook page.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.