Woman Stabbed With Needle-Nosed Pliers In Front Of Northampton Police Office: DA

Russell Scott Mayo, of Ware, faces several felonies after he allegedly attacked a woman across the street from the Northampton Police Department, the Northampton District Attorney said.

A police captain heard the woman's screams just after 2 p.m. when Mayo was accused of stabbing her in the next with a pair of needle nose pliers, the prosecutor said.

A passerby jumped on Mayo as he tried to run away and held him down until police arrived, authorities said.

Mayo is charged with:

Attempted murder

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in violation of a protective order

Violation of abuse prevention (two counts)

Paramedics took the woman to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. She was in stable condition, police said.

