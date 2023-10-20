Mostly Cloudy 64°

Woman Stabbed With Needle-Nosed Pliers In Front Of Northampton Police Office: DA

Hampshire County police didn't need a 911 call or search dogs to find a woman in need on Thursday, Oct. 19. They just needed to open their ears.

Northampton police
Northampton police Photo Credit: Northampton Police Department
Josh Lanier
Russell Scott Mayo, of Ware, faces several felonies after he allegedly attacked a woman across the street from the Northampton Police Department, the Northampton District Attorney said.

A police captain heard the woman's screams just after 2 p.m. when Mayo was accused of stabbing her in the next with a pair of needle nose pliers, the prosecutor said.

A passerby jumped on Mayo as he tried to run away and held him down until police arrived, authorities said.

Mayo is charged with:

  • Attempted murder
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in violation of a protective order
  • Violation of abuse prevention (two counts)

Paramedics took the woman to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. She was in stable condition, police said.

