Woman Hit, Killed By Train In Shelburne Falls

The crash happened about half a mile from the Bardwell's Ferry bridge in Shelburne Falls when a Berkshire & Eastern Railroad freight train slammed into the woman around 5 a.m., the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene. Police are still working to identify the woman.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to help identify her and determine what led up to the crash.

Investigators do not believe foul play or criminal conduct is a factor in her death.

