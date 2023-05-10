Victim Of Texas Mass Shooting Was UMass Amherst Grad, Died Along With Wife and 3-Year-Old Son

A gunman killed eight people on Saturday, May 6, one of whom was identified by the Allen, Texas Police Department as Kyu Song Cho, a University of Massachusetts Amherst graduate.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of our UMass Amherst alumnus Kyu Cho, his wife, and their three-year-old son in the Texas mall shooting," said UMass Amherst representative Ed Blaguszewski.

Kyu graduated in 2007 with a degree in political science.

Kyu was at the mall with his wife, Cindy, 3-year-old son James, and 6-year-old son William, who had just celebrated his birthday four days prior, according to a GoFundMe created for the extended family.

Cindy and James were killed in the shooting, along with Kyu and five other victims.

William was admitted to the ICU and was the only member of their family to survive.

A GoFundMe created to support William and his extended family has garnered over $1.7 million in donations.

"This unimaginable tragedy should never happen to anyone, let alone to a child," wrote one GoFundMe donor.

"Both Kyu and Cindy's family will use these funds to help William continue the legacy of his parents," the campaign description reads.

The Texas-based law firm where Kyu worked said their firm was "absolutely crushed" at his death.

"Although Kyu has only been with our firm for a year, it was immediately apparent that he is one of the most thoughtful, caring and considerate people we have ever had the pleasure to know and work alongside," read a post on Porter Legal Group's Facebook page.

The suspected gunman was identified by Allen police as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.

The shooting remains under investigation by the following organizations:

The Allen Police Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives

Texas Rangers

Texas Department of Public Safety

Click here to access the GoFundMe for William and his extended family.

Other verified funds established to support victims’ families can be found here.

