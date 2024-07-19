Teen Killed In Westhampton Crash; Springfield Man Dies In 2-Car Northampton Crash

The teenager was killed around 10 p.m. in a single-vehicle crash on Southampton Road in Westhampton, the Northwestern District Attorney said.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Officials did not release the teen's name. They were the only person in the vehicle.

An hour earlier, a 62-year-old Springfield man was involved in a two-car crash at the intersection of Damon Road and King Street in Northampton, the Northwestern DA's Office said.

Paramedics rushed the man to Cooley Dickinson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators believe he may have died from a medical event.

Officials have not released his name yet. He was the only person in his car.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the causes of death in both crashes.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.