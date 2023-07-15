Fair 79°

SHARE

Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Power Pole, Narrowly Avoids Bernardston Home

A driver had to be cut from their car late Friday night, July 14, after they lost control of the vehicle, glanced off of a tree in someone's front yard before crashing into a power pole in Franklin County, authorities said. 

A car nearly hit a house in Bernardston late Friday night, July 14, before they crashed into a power pole on Keets Brook Road. The driver was seriously injured in the wreck. Police said charges are likely in the incident.
A car nearly hit a house in Bernardston late Friday night, July 14, before they crashed into a power pole on Keets Brook Road. The driver was seriously injured in the wreck. Police said charges are likely in the incident. Photo Credit: Bernardston Police Department
The crash on Keets Brook Road forced police to close Route 5 in Bernardston for more than an hour Friday night, July 14.
The crash on Keets Brook Road forced police to close Route 5 in Bernardston for more than an hour Friday night, July 14. Photo Credit: Bernardston Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Bernardston police were the first to reach the wreckage on Keets Brook Road around 10:30 p.m. and found the mangled car on its side, propped up by the pole, Bernardston police said in a Facebook post. Evidence showed that the vehicle narrowly missed crashing into someone's bedroom. 

The unidentified driver was thrown into the backseat and was trapped inside with severe injuries. Multiple police agencies and rescue crews arrived to free them, and a Bernardston was cut by glass trying to pull the driver out. He was treated at Baystate Franklin Medical Center and released, authorities said. 

Police did not release an update on the driver's condition. 

Authorities closed Route 5 for over an hour, but police reopened it just after midnight. No residents lost power despite the damage to the power pole. Crews worked quickly and had it replaced by 5 a.m.

Officials said charges are expected in the crash. Bernardston police insinuated in the Facebook post that the driver was intoxicated when they wrecked.

The Bernardston Police Department, Massachusetts reminds everyone that if you're impaired, do not drive! This crash could have resulted in tragedy - not just for the operator but also for those on the road, and even those in their own homes. In this case, a single tree appears to have redirected the out of control vehicle away from a front bedroom of a residence on Rt 5. #DriveSober

to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE