Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Power Pole, Narrowly Avoids Bernardston Home

Bernardston police were the first to reach the wreckage on Keets Brook Road around 10:30 p.m. and found the mangled car on its side, propped up by the pole, Bernardston police said in a Facebook post. Evidence showed that the vehicle narrowly missed crashing into someone's bedroom.

The unidentified driver was thrown into the backseat and was trapped inside with severe injuries. Multiple police agencies and rescue crews arrived to free them, and a Bernardston was cut by glass trying to pull the driver out. He was treated at Baystate Franklin Medical Center and released, authorities said.

Police did not release an update on the driver's condition.

Authorities closed Route 5 for over an hour, but police reopened it just after midnight. No residents lost power despite the damage to the power pole. Crews worked quickly and had it replaced by 5 a.m.

Officials said charges are expected in the crash. Bernardston police insinuated in the Facebook post that the driver was intoxicated when they wrecked.

The Bernardston Police Department, Massachusetts reminds everyone that if you're impaired, do not drive! This crash could have resulted in tragedy - not just for the operator but also for those on the road, and even those in their own homes. In this case, a single tree appears to have redirected the out of control vehicle away from a front bedroom of a residence on Rt 5. #DriveSober

