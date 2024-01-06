Sunderland Man, 33, Killed Walking Along Route 116 In Hadley

The man, whose name was not released, was walking on the side of Route 116 in Hadley when he was struck by a 29-year-old Deerfield woman, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. No charges have been filed, and the woman's name was not released.

She remained at the scene and called 911.

Bystanders gave the man medical aid until paramedics arrived. They rushed him to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, where he later died.

Hadley police are investigating the crash.

