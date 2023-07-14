South Hadley Marina Owner Dies Days After Floods, Heavy Rains Damage Docks

The marina asked for privacy as they grapple with the loss, but leaders added that they would continue Luke's dedication to fostering a thriving boating culture in South Hadley and the surrounding areas.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Luke Brunelle, beloved owner of Brunelle's Marina. Luke Brunelle was widely respected and admired for his unwavering dedication to providing exceptional service and fostering a welcoming environment for boating enthusiasts. As the owner of Brunelle's Marina, he created a thriving hub that brought joy to countless individuals and families.During this difficult time, the Brunelle family kindly requests privacy as they grieve their tremendous loss. They appreciate the outpouring of love and support from friends, customers, and the community, and they ask for understanding and respect for their need to mourn privately.Luke Brunelle's dedication, passion, and warm spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy will continue to inspire and influence the boating community for years to come.

The Brunelle family built the marina in 1959 with just a boat ramp, but it quickly grew and became a popular destination for boaters around the region.

Luke Brunelle's cause of death was not released, but it comes just days after many of the marina's docks were destroyed or damaged by heavy flooding.

The docks were closed to the public as damage from heavy rains and debris from upstream have made the area too dangerous for guests. Marina officials said they are working to repair and clean up the site.

