Spicy Gum Shared At Orange School Sends 6 Students To Area Hospitals

David Cifarelli
Multiple Ambulances at Heywood Hospital in Gardner from the incident at Dexter Park School in Orange
Multiple Ambulances at Heywood Hospital in Gardner from the incident at Dexter Park School in Orange Photo Credit: Orange Fire Rescue on Facebook

Six elementary school students from Western Massachusetts were taken to local hospitals after ingesting or coming in contact with a spicy gum product this week, according to officials. 

A student who bought the gum online shared it with other students during recess at Dexter Park School in Orange on Tuesday, April 4, Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Teahan-Zielinski reports.

"The product contained levels of pepper, which, when some students ingested it, caused digestive issues, including burning in the mouth and esophagus," she said. 

"Additionally, students who accepted the product but did not ingest it suffered immediate skin reactions, including eye irritation, if they rubbed their eyes after touching it."

First responders were called to the scene and brought multiple students to Athol and Heywood Hospital in Gardner for treatment, the Orange Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Due to the number of students transported, the situation was labelled as a Mass Casualty Incident, the department added. Some students were brought to the hospital by their parents. 

"The situation is still an active investigation with safety personnel as well as the school's own investigation," Teahan-Zielinski added. "Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon the completion of the investigation."

The Superintendent also encouraged parents to speak with their children about bringing candy to school as well as accepting other prohibited items from their classmates. 

"It is difficult for students to understand that items can often contain ingredients others are allergic to or created to cause physical distress," Teahan-Zielinski concluded. 

No other information was released. 

