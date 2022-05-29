Suspect Caught After Fleeing Stolen Car Crash In Hadley, Police Say

A suspect was arrested in Western Massachusetts following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, police in Hampshire County received an alert that Holyoke Police in Hampden County and Massachusetts State Police were involved in a pursuit with a stolen vehicle driven by a suspect accused of breaking and entering, according to the Hadley Police Department.

Hadley PD officers attempted to deploy tire deflation devices and saw the suspect vehicle leave I-91 North at a high rate of speed and travel over the Coolidge Bridge into Hadley, police said.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, but it quickly traveled out of the sight and authorities determined that the pursuit was too dangerous to continue, authorities said.

Officers then saw that the vehicle had crashed near the intersection of Russell Street and Middle Street, and the driver was running away from the scene, police said.

He was arrested by officers a short distance away, police said.

Authorities did not release the identity of the driver.

The suspect was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield due to injuries from the crash, police said.

Police said the crash involved several other vehicles, and no serious injuries were reported.

Hadley Police said the following agencies also responded and assisted at the scene:

Northampton Police Department

Hadley Fire Department

Northampton Fire Rescue

Action Ambulance

Massachusetts State Police

Holyoke Police

