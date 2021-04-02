Suspect At Large After Armed Robbery At Western Mass Convenience Store

Police are searching for an armed man who allegedly robbed a Western Massachusetts convenience store.

The incident took place 8:32 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, in Berkshire County when members of the Pittsfield Police Department responded to the Mobil Mart located at 580 North St., for a reported armed robbery, said Lieutenant Michael Maddalena.

Arriving units spoke with the Mobil Mart clerk who was unharmed during the incident.

The clerk reported the suspect came into the store with a knife and demanded the money from the register. The suspect reached over the counter and grabbed an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing on foot, Maddalena said.

He was described as a masked, white male, approximately 30 years of age, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, wearing a black coat with a hood. He was wearing black sneakers with white soles.

A PPD K9 unit conducted a track of the area in which the suspect was last seen running.

Members of the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau and Crime Scene responded.

Surveillance in the area is currently being reviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ignacio Matos at 448-9705.

Information can be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau, the Drug Tips hotline at 413-448-9708, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

