Police ID Shelburne Falls Woman, 48, Killed In Greenfield Head-On Collision

A 48-year-old Shelburne Falls woman died Thursday morning, Nov. 18, after her truck hit a patch of black ice on Route 2, which sent her skidding into oncoming traffic, authorities said.

Connie Francis Rogers lost control of her Nissan Frontier around 7 a.m. near the Home Depot on Mohawk Trail in Greenfield, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said in a news release. She slammed into another car in the oncoming lane, but that driver was not injured.

The crash caused police to shut down Route 2 for three hours, and detectives are still investigating the cause. Though no charges are expected, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.