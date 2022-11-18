Contact Us
Hampshire Franklin Daily Voice serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Boyfriend Formally Charged With Murdering 29-Year-Old Ryan Anderson: DA
Police & Fire

Police ID Shelburne Falls Woman, 48, Killed In Greenfield Head-On Collision

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Police believe Connie Francis Rogers lost control of her Nissan Frontier after she hit a patch of black ice in front of Home Depot on Mohawk Trail Thursday morning, Nov. 17.
Police believe Connie Francis Rogers lost control of her Nissan Frontier after she hit a patch of black ice in front of Home Depot on Mohawk Trail Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View/Unsplash - Scott Rodgerson

A 48-year-old Shelburne Falls woman died Thursday morning, Nov. 18, after her truck hit a patch of black ice on Route 2, which sent her skidding into oncoming traffic, authorities said. 

Connie Francis Rogers lost control of her Nissan Frontier around 7 a.m. near the Home Depot on Mohawk Trail in Greenfield, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said in a news release. She slammed into another car in the oncoming lane, but that driver was not injured. 

The crash caused police to shut down Route 2 for three hours, and detectives are still investigating the cause. Though no charges are expected, officials said. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.