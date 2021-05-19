Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampshire Franklin Daily Voice serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
Hampshire Franklin Daily Voice serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley

Massive, Days-Long Western Mass Brush Fire Has Now Burned Nearly 1,000 Acres

Zak Failla
A helicopter was used to douse the brush fire in Western Massachusetts.
A helicopter was used to douse the brush fire in Western Massachusetts. Photo Credit: North Adams Fire Department

A brush fire that has been burning for days in Western Massachusetts is now largely contained but has done extensive damage to nearly 1,000 acres of land.

Hundreds of firefighters have been called in to help battle a blaze that broke out in Berkshire County on Friday, May 14, and has been difficult for crews to contain.

In total, approximately 950 acres of land have burned in a difficult spot in Williamstown that has been difficult for firefighters to get to, though the blaze hasn’t reached any structures.

On Wednesday, May 19, Jennifer Mieth, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, said that the fire has been contained to 90 percent, though it is still burning in steep, wooded areas.

The fire continues to burn along leaf litter, tree limbs, and other debris in the area as crews await a heavy rainfall to give an assist from Mother Nature. It is believed to be the largest woodland fire in the state in more than two decades.

 “They are making great progress and are optimistic that all hotspots will be gone by nightfall,” officials from the North Adams Fire Department said. “Fantastic job for everyone involved and the fine folks who dropped off water and food for the men and women working.” 

