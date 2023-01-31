Heath Man Who Drunkenly Shot At Friends As He Chased Them Gets 5 Years: DA

A 39-year-old Franklin County man who admitted to terrorizing his friends by chasing them through the woods while firing shots at them received a five-year prison sentence on Tuesday, Jan. 31, authorities said.

Olin Schwenger-Sartz, 39, of Heath, pleaded guilty to 10 charges, including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a loaded firearm while intoxicated, the Northwestern District Attorney said.

Schwenger-Sartz's tenant was found passed out at his Rowe Road home on Oct. 4, 2020. They called their friend to help them take care of the drunk man, authorities said.

But Schwenger-Sartz was in no mood to be helped. He got angry, grabbed a pistol and shotgun, and threatened to kill them, authorities said. They ran into the woods as Schwenger-Sartz chased them on an ATV and fired shots at them.

He also charged at state troopers when they arrived following the calls from the victims, authorities said. Authorities had to use a stun gun to subdue him.

The victims told the judge that what Schwenger-Sartz had done continues to traumatize and hurt their lives more than two years later, the prosecutor said.

Following his prison sentence, Schwenger-Sartz will spend two years on probation, during which he must complete substance abuse treatment, submit to drug and alcohol testing, wear a sobriety device for a year, and cannot possess any firearms or ammunition.

“Given the seriousness of the crime, we felt a significant term of incarceration and strict conditions of probation were warranted,” said Suhl. “The victims should be commended for their courage during this terrifying, life-threatening incident. Hopefully, today’s convictions and sentence can assist them in their continued healing.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.