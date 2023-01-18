Gun, Heroin Found During Hatfield Traffic Stop; Vermont Man Busted: Police

Contact Us
Josh Lanier
State police arrested James Watkins last week after pulling him over along Route 91 in Hatfield. Troopers said they found an unlicensed pistol and more than two dozen baggies of heroin inside his Audi.
Police arrested a Vermont man last week after they found more than two dozen baggies of heroin and an unlicensed pistol in his car during a traffic stop, authorities said. 

James Watkins, 31, of Lyndonville, was pulled over just after midnight on Jan. 11 along Route 91 in Hatfield because the license plate on his Audi had been expired for more than a year, Massachusetts State Police said. Watkins didn't have a driver's license either. 

Troopers searched the car and found 25 wax baggies filled with what they believed was heroin and a .22 caliber revolver, authorities said. Watkins didn't have a license for that, either. 

Officials charged him with possession of a class A drug, illegal possession of a firearm, improper storage of a gun, and several motor vehicle infractions, state police said. Authorities ordered him held on a $10,000 bail. 

