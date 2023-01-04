Contact Us
Hampshire Franklin Daily Voice serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Springfield Man Can’t Use His Nearly $200K In Movie Money For Bail On Drug Charges: DA
Police & Fire

Greenfield Man, 28, Dies After Suffering 'Medical Event' In Police Custody: DA

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
The 28-year-old suffered the "medical event" while in custody at the Shelburne Falls State Police barracks on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and died at a nearby hospital the following morning, authorities said.
The 28-year-old suffered the "medical event" while in custody at the Shelburne Falls State Police barracks on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and died at a nearby hospital the following morning, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A 28-year-old Greenfield man arrested earlier this week has died after suffering a "medical event" while in police custody, authorities said. 

Police arrested the man early Tuesday morning in Greenfield after officers found what they believed was cocaine in his car during a traffic stop on Route 2A just before 3 a.m.,  the Northwestern District Attorney Office said. They did not release the man's name. 

While at the Shelburne Falls State Police barracks, the man suffered a medical incident, and responders rushed him to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he died Wednesday morning, the DA's office said. 

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

"Although there are no signs of foul play, the matter is being investigated by Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office," the prosecutor's office said. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.