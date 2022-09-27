Duo Accused Of Selling Fake Gold Jewelry In Northampton

Two people are accused of selling fake gold jewelry in Massachusetts.

The Northampton Police Department in Hampshire County said officers investigated a scam on Monday, Sept. 26, involving the sale of fake jewelry, leading to the arrests of two unnamed individuals.

The suspects' vehicle was also seized, and they were both charged with larceny from a person 65 years old or older, authorities said.

Police said this common scam involves occupants of a vehicle driving through parking lots and attempting to sell fake jewelry to people.

Suspects often say they need funds for gas or baby supplies, and they may have children with them, police said.

A suspect will talk to a victim while another suspect places jewelry on the victim.

"When they remove the jewelry, in some cases they also remove the victim's real jewelry and drive off," police said. "Jewelry items being sold are marketed as real and the suspects haggle with victims driving up the price and scamming them with cheap fake pieces. Please be aware of your surroundings and do not purchase jewelry or other items that are not being sold from a reputable business or dealer."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.