Defective Exhaust Leads To Drug Trafficking, Gun Charges For Duo In Massachusetts

Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a firearm, ammunition, and various drugs.

Massachusetts State Police reported that a trooper was in his cruiser in Worcester County on Route 2 in Westminster at 12:20 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, when a Ford SUV with a defective exhaust passed him.

Police said the defective exhaust caused excessive and unnecessary noise.

The trooper followed the Ford and turned lights on to pull it over, and the Ford "sporadically swerved" before it came to a stop in Gardner, police said.

Authorities said the trooper approached the Ford, and instructed the driver, identified as 32-year-old Daryn Tacy, of Keene, New Hampshire, to exit.

The passenger, identified as 31-year-old Christian Wolhok, also of Keene, was instructed to keep his hands visible, police said.

Authorities said both men did not follow instructions.

Gardner Police responded to the scene, and both Tacy and Wolhok were removed from the Ford.

Police said after authorities saw mace, a hatchet and a container of crack cocaine inside the Ford, troopers searched the vehicle and found the following:

18 grams of heroin

More than 340 grams of cocaine

Various types of pills and prescription medication

Cash

A black Hi-Point 9mm handgun

Eight rounds of hollow-point ammunition

Police said the two men do not have licenses to carry a firearm.

Authorities said Tacy and Wolhok with both arraigned on the following charges:

Trafficking in heroin

Trafficking in cocaine

Unlawful possession prescription medications

Possession of Class B drugs (Suboxone)

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Possession of a firearm

Possession of ammunition without FID card

Commission of a felony while possessing a firearm

Police said Tacy was also charged with:

Equipment violation (loud defective exhaust)

Fail to stop for police

Possession of Class B drug

Police said Wolhok was also charged with default from a court appearance, and he had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

