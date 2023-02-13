Convicted Child Predator Gets 5 Years After Guilty Verdict In Amherst: DA

Jorge Castillo, who was convicted last week of abusing a child under 12 years old, will spend at least five years behind bars, a judge ruled on Monday, Feb. 13.

Castillo was sentenced to five to six years in prison and five years of probation once he's released, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. A jury convicted him on two counts of indecent assault on a child under 14 and one count of witness intimidation.

The victim told the court that Castillo ruined their adolescence and asked for justice.

“I was robbed of my childhood, but I don’t want to be robbed of my adulthood," the victim told Hampshire Superior Court Judge Richard Carey. The victim was 10 and 11 when the assaults happened in 2013 and 2014, the prosecutor said.

Northwestern District Attorney Andrew Covington said his office requested Castillo receive six to eight years in prison.

Along with his incarceration and probation, Castrillo must register as a sex offender, and he cannot have contact with children other than his own.

The jury returned their verdict on Friday. They delibated for three days, but jurors couldn't decide on two counts of aggravated rape and abuse of a child and one count of gross lewdness, the prosecutor said.

Covington has not said if he intends to retry Castillo on those charges.

