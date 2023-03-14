Child Porn: Amherst Doctor Had Thousands Of Videos, Secretly Filmed Medical Exams

A resident doctor with a Western Massachusetts family medical center was arrested this week after police found thousands of photos and videos featuring child pornography of kids on more than 70 devices, federal authorities said. He is also alleged to have secretly filmed medical exams of two minor patients, officials said.

Dr. Bradley Ferrick, age 32, of Winchester and Amherst, is charged with one count of possession of child pornography after he was arrested on Tuesday, March 14, the US Attorney for Massachusett said.

Ferrick is listed as a member of the inaugural residency class at Baystate Franklin Medical Center Family Medicine Program since last year, per the hospital's website. He's served rotations in Greenfield, Deerfield, and Springfield, the prosecutor said.

Police searched Ferrick's Winchester home on Feb. 13 and found 61 devices — including external hard drives, computers, cell phones, hidden cameras, and SD cards.

State authorities say the devices contained thousands of images of child porn featuring kids between the ages of 6 and 11 years old. Police arrested and charged him in Woburn District Court, where he was released on home confinement.

Investigators searched his home again on Feb. 17 and found 11 more devices that contained more of the offending material, prosecutors said.

During a search of another home Ferrick rented in Amherst on Feb. 21, police found multiple hidden cameras, officials said. One of them was made to look like a bracelet, and investigators believed he used this to record two medical exams of underage patients. They are still going through the footage found on several USB devices at this address, the prosecutor continued.

The hospital system said that it would not comment on the criminal charges but added that Ferrick has been on unpaid leave since mid-February.

Ferrick faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted of possession of child pornography, according to sentencing guidelines.

Ferrick attended the State University of New York Upstate Medical University in Syracuse from July 2018 until 2022 before joining the Baystate Franklin Medical Center's residency program, the hospital's website said.

Calls to Baystate Medical Center were not immediately returned.

