Police & Fire

Barn-Burner Rages Overnight Monday

Kristin Palpini
Firefighters
Firefighters Photo Credit: Amherst FD

A fire destroyed a full barn on Monday, Jan. 18.

The fire began around 9:30 p.m. when police and fire officials responded to a report of a fully-involved barn fire on Shattuck Road in Hadley.

Members of the Amherst Fire Department also responded.

No injuries were reported in the fire, WesternMass News reported.

Amherst firefighters said that the blaze could have been much worse.

“While this barn was a loss, a strong effort by Hadley Fire prevented extension to an adjacent home,” said Amherst firefighters in a Facebook post. 

