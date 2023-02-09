Amherst Man Guilty Of Indecent Assault On 2 Children Under 12: DA

A Northampton jury convicted a 41-year-old Amherst man this week on multiple counts of indecent assault on a child, officials said.

Jorge Castillo was convicted on Wednesday, Feb. 8, of five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and one count of intimidating a witness following a five-day trial, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. A judge is set to sentence him on Monday.

The jury deliberated for three days, but they were unable to return verdicts of two counts of aggravated rape and abuse of a child and one count of open and gross lewdness, officials said. Prosecutors said they would decide whether to retry him on those charges after he's sentenced.

Investigators said Castillo indecently assaulted two children, both younger than 12, between 2013 and 2015.

Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew C. Covington prosecuted the case and applauded the bravery of the victims who testified against Castillo.

“The survivors showed tremendous courage by coming forward and testifying in Court,” Covington said in a news release. “We appreciate the hard work of the jury and would also like to thank the Amherst Police Department for their work on this investigation.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.