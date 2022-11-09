66-Year-Old Grandmother Killed In 2-Alarm Millers Farms Fire: Report

A 66-year-old woman has died after a 2-alarm fire ripped through a home in a small Western Massachusetts community, Western Mass News reports.

The Franklin County fire occurred at 20 Bridge Street in Millers Falls around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the outlet reports citing Turners Falls Fire Chief Todd Brunelle.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames coming from the home. It was also reported that people were trapped inside.

"My grandmother was gone," the victim's family said on a donation page organized on their behalf. "She was engulfed in the room she was in and wasn’t able to get out."

"My parents and 6-year old-brother lived upstairs," the page continued. "They were wedged in and almost couldn’t make it out."

Several neighbors described the event on social media including Cindy Bayer, the owner of Rustic Romance, which is located down the street from where the fire occurred.

"Many many emergency personnel are extinguishing the fire and helping the building residents," Bayer wrote on Facebook. "Our hearts go out to all those affected by this fire."

While the fire was contained to the building, it caused "catastrophic damage and structural collapse," Chief Brunelle said according to Western Mass News. The scene was cleared and Bridge Street was reopened around 3 a.m., Turners Falls Fire said on Facebook.

Everyone living at the home was displaced and was being relocated, Western Mass News reports. At the same time, local residents were pitching in by donating goods to those who lost their lives in the fire.

"My 6-year-old brother is now out of school and lost everything as well as my parents and my step-grandfather," the campaign page continued. "I’m just asking for everyone to please consider giving back at this time."

People can donate by clicking here.

The investigation is ongoing.

