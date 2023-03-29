24-Year-Old Greenfield Man Dies In Head-On Crash In New Hampshire: Police

A 24-year-old man from Western Massachusetts has died in a head-on car crash that happened just over the Massachusetts/New Hampshire border this week, according to authorities.

Troopers responded to a serious car crash on Route 119 in Hinsdale, near the Vermont line, shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, New Hampshire State Police report.

Initial investigation determined that a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta was speeding and driving erratically while heading west towards Vermont, police said. The Jetta then started going the opposite direction down Route 119 and collided head-on with a 1999 Jeep Wrangler.

Three people, including the victim, were inside the Jetta at the time of the crash. Two 21-year-olds from Winchester, NH were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Meanwhile the victim, identified as Richard Miner, of Greenfield, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep, a 59-year-old from Hinsdale, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The accident shut down Route 119 for about seven hours, police added. The crash is under investigation.

