Police Explode Car's Tires, But Driver Refused To Give Up Chase Through Western Mass: Troopers

Atul Kumar Goswami, 26, of Flushing, New York, is charged with failure to stop for police, operating to endanger, and speeding, though more charges could be on the way, authorities said.

The chase began in Amherst when officers spotted a tan 2015 Lexus E35 speeding and driving recklessly with a license plate that didn't match the car, state police said. Amherst police tried to pull the luxury car over, but it sped off.

Officers gave up the chase out of safety concerns, but soon after, Hadley police saw the Lexus and picked up the pursuit. Officers put down spike strips on Route 9, which deflated the car's tires but didn't stop it.

The car turned onto Interstate 91 South with police on its tail, officials said.

Massachusetts State Police took over the chase once the car crossed into Holyoke. Troopers watched for four miles as the flattened tires ejected debris as they ripped apart. One wheel was down to the rim when the car lost control and spun out near Exit 11, authorities said.

No one was injured in the chase.

