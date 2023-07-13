Fair 80°

SHARE

Officials Tentatively ID Man Killed In Belchertown Fire

Authorities in Hampshire County on Thursday, July 13, released the name of the man believed to have died in a housefire in Belchertown earlier this week. 

Authorities on Thursday, July 13, identified the man they believed died in a Belchertown home fire on Monday.
Authorities on Thursday, July 13, identified the man they believed died in a Belchertown home fire on Monday. Photo Credit: Granby Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Wesley Korenewsky, 68, who lived at 42 Daniel Square, is believed to be the person that firefighters found after they put out a two-alarm blaze at that address, a spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will make the official identification. 

Belchertown firefighters were called to the Daniel Square home just after 1:30 p.m. Monday. They found fire and smoke flowing out of the house when they arrived.

Fire crews called for mutual aid from Amherst, Bondsville, Granby, Ludlow, Palmer, Pelham, Three Rivers, and Westover to fight the flames.  

State and local fire officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE