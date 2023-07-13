Officials Tentatively ID Man Killed In Belchertown Fire

Wesley Korenewsky, 68, who lived at 42 Daniel Square, is believed to be the person that firefighters found after they put out a two-alarm blaze at that address, a spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will make the official identification.

Belchertown firefighters were called to the Daniel Square home just after 1:30 p.m. Monday. They found fire and smoke flowing out of the house when they arrived.

Fire crews called for mutual aid from Amherst, Bondsville, Granby, Ludlow, Palmer, Pelham, Three Rivers, and Westover to fight the flames.

State and local fire officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

