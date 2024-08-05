Fair 75°

Northampton Runner Going For Gold In 200M Finals

If Gabby Thomas' qualifying round meant anything, she should have no problem in the women's 200 meter final. 

Gabby Thomas hopes to claim gold on Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the women's 200-meter race at the Paris Olympics.

Gabby Thomas hopes to claim gold on Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the women's 200-meter race at the Paris Olympics. 

 Photo Credit: Instagram/Gabby Thomas
Josh Lanier
The Northampton runner will race for the gold at the Paris Olympics at 3:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 6. The Harvard University-educated Thomas turned in a time of 21.86 seconds in Monday's qualifying round in the 200 meters, dusting her competition. 

She will face off against two other Americans (McKenzie Long and Daryll Neita), runners from Ivory Coast, Nigeria, and two from Great Britain.

Thomas took bronze in the event at the Tokyo games in 2020. She also won a silver medal there in the 4x100 meter relay. 

America's Shericka Jackson, who is considered the second-fastest woman in Olympic history, withdrew from the 200 meter race for an unspecified reason. 

