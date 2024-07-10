Northampton Man Stalked, Threatened Northwestern Prosecutor After Attacking His Own Mother: DA

Cody Malone, of Northampton, is charged with stalking, criminal harassment, intimidation of a prosecutor, and threatening to commit murder, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. Malone pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Malone is accused of threatening the life of Assistant District Attorney Matthew Thomas, who was prosecuting Malone on charges of attempting to murder and strangling his mother, the prosecutor said.

Malone was deemed incompetent to stand trial in that case in 2020, authorities said.

Prosecutors asked that Malone be held without bail, but a judge declined to rule on that motion. Instead, Malone must undergo a 20-day inpatient competency examination at Bridgewater State Hospital.

There will be a dangerousness hearing after Malone's release.

