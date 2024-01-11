The former 185 Main Street cafe was a mainstay in the town for those years, but the Simpsons decided to temporarily close last year as their bills and stress compounded and they sought some "extended silence," Peter Simpson wrote.

Now, they're looking to re-open, and they're turning to the community they served for decades for help.

Peter Simpson started a GoFundMe in an attempt to crowdfund the money he'll need to resurrect the restaurant. They've raised nearly $20,000 of the campaign's $50,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon, Jan. 11.

The money will go to secure supplies and pay rent and outstanding bills, but, most importantly, Simpson said, his former staff members.

The first thing I would like to address with these funds are the 4 employees whom the cafe were unable to pay in the last days we were open. I feel a deep sense of shame that the cafe was unable take care of these folks, such that if this was the only thing that this fund raiser could address, I would feel at least that was done. After that it would be to secure a couple of weeks of payroll for those who might join the Haymarket crew when we reopen. Following that the funds would be used to pay some of the outstanding bills owed. For example to the electric company, our landlord, a local paint company, and miscellaneous outstanding bills. Lastly some funds would be used to buy at least the first round of food and supplies to reopen.

More than 400 people have given to the campaign as of Thursday afternoon.

They've offered words of encouragement along with their donations.

"Haymarket has meant so much to me since the 1990's, as a funky welcoming space, for the sambar soup and chai, for the people, and for the good brought to the community by this small local but powerful business with heart. I want my Haymarket back!," one woman posted.

Click here for more information on the GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.