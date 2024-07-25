Fair 78°

No Bail For Men Charged With Hate Crime Beating At Sunderland Liquor Store: DA

Two men were ordered held without bail after they were arrested for the vicious beating of a Franklin County liquor store employee earlier this month, authorities said. 

Josh Lanier
Warren Martinez, 30, of Northampton, and Thomas Patnode, 24, of Greenfield, face several felonies including mayhem and a hate crime following the July 16 attack, the Northwestern District Attorney said. 

A judge ruled the men were too dangerous to be released before their trial. 

The men are accused of attacking a Sunderland liquor store employee after they refused to sell the duo any alcohol, the prosecutor said. The victim suffered significant injuries in the beating. 

Martinez is charged with: 

  • Mayhem 
  • Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury 
  • Two counts of assault and battery with intent to intimidate (a hate crime)
  • Breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony
  • Malicious destruction of property
  • Disorderly conduct

Patnode is charged with: 

  • Three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon
  • Two counts of intimidation of a witness
  • Two counts of threatening to commit a crime

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges. They will return to court on Aug. 22. 

