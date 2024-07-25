No Bail For Men Charged With Hate Crime Beating At Sunderland Liquor Store: DA

Warren Martinez, 30, of Northampton, and Thomas Patnode, 24, of Greenfield, face several felonies including mayhem and a hate crime following the July 16 attack, the Northwestern District Attorney said.
A judge ruled the men were too dangerous to be released before their trial.
The men are accused of attacking a Sunderland liquor store employee after they refused to sell the duo any alcohol, the prosecutor said. The victim suffered significant injuries in the beating.
Martinez is charged with:
- Mayhem
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury
- Two counts of assault and battery with intent to intimidate (a hate crime)
- Breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony
- Malicious destruction of property
- Disorderly conduct
Patnode is charged with:
- Three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon
- Two counts of intimidation of a witness
- Two counts of threatening to commit a crime
Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges. They will return to court on Aug. 22.
