No Bail For Men Charged With Hate Crime Beating At Sunderland Liquor Store: DA

Warren Martinez, 30, of Northampton, and Thomas Patnode, 24, of Greenfield, face several felonies including mayhem and a hate crime following the July 16 attack, the Northwestern District Attorney said.

A judge ruled the men were too dangerous to be released before their trial.

The men are accused of attacking a Sunderland liquor store employee after they refused to sell the duo any alcohol, the prosecutor said. The victim suffered significant injuries in the beating.

Martinez is charged with:

Mayhem

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury

Two counts of assault and battery with intent to intimidate (a hate crime)

Breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony

Malicious destruction of property

Disorderly conduct

Patnode is charged with:

Three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of intimidation of a witness

Two counts of threatening to commit a crime

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charges. They will return to court on Aug. 22.

