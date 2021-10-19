Utility Pole Fire Knocks Out Power Throughout Northampton

Some were left without power in Western Massachusetts when a utility pole caught fire overnight.

In Hampshire County, firefighters were called to the intersection of King Street and North Street in Northampton shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18, when a pole caught fire and caused power outages downtown.

The fire engulfed the entire pole, but Northampton firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Some in the area were left without power for more than two hours as National Grid reported more than 200 outages shortly after 10 p.m. with power largely restored by 10:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Officials have not announced what caused the pole to catch fire.

“The fire was quickly extinguished but caused extensive power outages in the downtown area for about an hour,” police posted on social media. “Crews will be working through the overnight to restore cable service.”

