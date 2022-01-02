Seen Her Or This Car? Alert Issued For Woman Who Went Missing In Hampshire County

A New England woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

The Massachusetts State Police issued the Silver Alert for the woman who was last seen in Hampshire County.

Hadley Police said 67-year-old Glynis Lanzetta, of Enfield, New Hampshire, was last seen Saturday afternoon, Jan. 1 driving a green 2015 Subaru Forester with the NH plate 3927494 on Route 9 in the area of West Street in Hadley, heading in the direction of Northampton.

See the above photos.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her whereabouts is asked to please call Hadley Police at 413-584-0883.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.