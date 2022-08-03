Contact Us
News

2 Pedestrians Struck, Killed By Car Near Easthampton Burger King

David Cifarelli
The crash happened close to the Burger King on Route 10 in Easthampton
The crash happened close to the Burger King on Route 10 in Easthampton Photo Credit: Google Maps/Easthampton Police on Facebook

Two people have died after they were hit by a car in Western Massachusetts Tuesday evening, Aug. 2, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office reports.

The 81-year-old man and 60-year-old woman were killed in the crash that occurred on Northampton Road (Route 10) near the Burger King in Easthampton, the office reports. Both victims lived in Easthampton.

The driver of the involved vehicle, a Hadley man, stayed on scene and worked with police. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

