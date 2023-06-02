Manslaughter: Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend's Ex Pleads Not Guilty

Brian Camp faces a manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of Johnathan Letendre, 27, of Northampton, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

The prosecutor said Camp was asleep with his girlfriend and her two young children on Dec. 27 when Letendre, who had previously dated the woman, walked into the Chesterfield home through an unlocked door.

Camp woke up when he heard Letendre climbing the steps, and a fight broke out between them, during which Camp shot Letendre in the torso, police said. That first shot was picked up on the 911 call the girlfriend made to police that night.

However, eight minutes later, the woman told the 911 dispatcher she heard "another shot." Investigators believe Camp executed Letendre by shooting him in the back of the head as he lay on the kitchen floor, the prosecutor said.

The grand jury considered murder charges but returned a manslaughter indictment. The prosecution called the decision a "fair and reasonable reflection of the evidence," in a news release.

Camp faces up to 20 years in state prison or two and a half years in the House of Correction if convicted, authorities said.

A judge ordered Camp held on a $10,000 bail, the prosecutor said. He must turn in his firearms, forfeit his FID card, and not possess any guns while on bail.

