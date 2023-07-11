Man Found Dead Inside Burning Belchertown Home; Investigators Studying The Cause

Belchertown crews called for mutual aid, and nearby firehouses in Amherst, Bondsville, Granby, Ludlow, Palmer, Pelham, Three Rivers, and Westover provided mutual assistance to fight the flames.

Once the flames were out and investigators could begin their inquiries, authorities found the body of an adult male inside the home. Police did not identify the man or say if he lived there.

They also did not say whether he died before or after the fire began.

The body will go to the Office of the Chief Medical for autopsy and answers on his cause of death.

“On behalf of the Belchertown Fire Department, I want to express our sincere condolences to the man’s family,” said Belchertown Fire Chief John Ingram in a statement. “This is a sad day for them and our community.”

State and local fire investigators are working to find what sparked the fire.

