Winning Ticket Of $31 Million Mega Millions Jackpot Sold In Belchertown

Only one winning ticket was sold in a multi-state lottery game with a $31 million jackpot – and that ticket was sold in Western Massachusetts, officials said.

The Mega Millions ticket was sold at a Stop & Shop located at 40 George Hannum Street in Belchertown, the Massachusetts State Lottery announced after the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The winning numbers on the lucky Quic Pic ticket were 33-41-47-50-62 and MegaBall 20. The Stop & Shop were the ticket was sold will also get a $50,000 bonus.

This is the fourth time a Mega Millions jackpot was won in Massachusetts since 2002. the lottery said. The largest jackpot ever won in any game in Massachusetts was a $758.7 million Powerball jackpot in the August 23, 2017 drawing. That ticket was sold at Pride Station & Store in Chicopee.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.