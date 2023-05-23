Hit-Run Crash: Police Ask For Help Finding Truck Driver In Northampton

The crash happened on Damon Road in Northampton just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of River Run Road. The pedestrian had just entered a newly installed crosswalk when a truck hauling a landscape trailer crashed into them and fled, Northampton police said.

Responders rushed the pedestrian to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash or saw the truck to contact Northampton dispatchers at 413-587-1100.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.